BRIDES

Tamara. Nine

TAMARA | 29 | Operations Manager | QLD

Self-assured, confident and sassy, Tamara describes herself as having an alpha personality. As someone who always tells people what she thinks of them – whether they’ve asked for her opinion or not! – this outspoken bride promises to be one to watch at the dinner parties.

“I will bust out doing the Worm at any occasion if I get one sip of champagne,” she laughs. Used to providing for herself, Tamara has high expectations for a partner – she doesn’t want to have to carry them. Her new husband will need to match her on all levels, and not be intimidated.

Selina Nine

SELINA | 32 | Hairdresser | SA

As a self-proclaimed black sheep of the family, Selina has fallen short in the eyes of her parents. Half Cambodian and half Chinese, her parents had expectations for her to become a doctor or lawyer. Instead, Selina left school early to pursue her passion for hairdressing. Ready to find love, Selina says the experiment is the only thing that can work for her.

“I was sick of being ghosted, and non-committal men on the dating scene,” she shares. “MAFS is a great way to meet your soulmate matched by three exceptional experts who guide you on how to build and maintain healthy, long-lasting relationships.”

Holly. Nine

HOLLY | 36 | Cinema manager | NSW

Brunette beauty Holly desperately wants to meet the love of her life so that she can finally realise her lifelong dream of becoming a mother.

After years of being unlucky in love, Holly thought she had finally met the love of her life, having fallen in love with not only him but his two kids, relishing the role of stepmum.

However, Holly was left devastated when he told her he didn’t want more children.

Selin. Nine

SELIN | 32 | Executive Assistant | NSW

Selin is a single mum to her 2-year-old son. Flying solo since her son was born, and with no time for dating while juggling motherhood and a career, Selin’s first date in three years will be her MAFS wedding day!

Selin’s work life has been a lot more successful than her dating life.

“I worked since I was 14 and nine months, and own three properties in NSW, VIC and QLD,” she reveals, adding: “I am proud of these achievements, hence why I am sharing.”

Selin is nervous and scared to be hurt, and is sacrificing a lot of time away from her young son to join the experiment.

Samantha. Nine

SAMANTHA | 26 | Fashion Brand Manager | QLD

Outgoing and ambitious, Samantha is a strong and independent spirit who is passionate about her career in fashion design. With a career that takes up so much of her time, Samantha finds little room left for meeting someone. So, for her to find the time and agree to a date – they need to be worth it!

While she’s ready for a brighter future, Samantha has regrets. “I regret going back to toxic men ‘just one more time’ and expecting a different result,” she tells.

Underneath her resilient exterior, Samantha is still scarred from having her ex cheat on her. Madly in love for four years, she thought they were on track to get married, only to discover his betrayal. Samantha was left devastated and with serious trust issues when it comes to men.

ONES TO WATCH!

Domenica. Nine

DOMENICA | 28 | Makeup Artist | NSW

‘I’ve been married before!’

She may be petite, but makeup artist Domenica is outgoing, feisty … and passionate. Don’t expect the beauty guru to be holding back. Domenica has been married before – the relationship lasted four years, but the marriage lasted only two months!

“I did tell my ex-husband out of courtesy that I was coming into the experiment,” she tells New Idea, adding that she doesn’t regret anything about her past.

Ella. Nine

Ella | 27 | Beautician | VIC

‘I’ve been single for nine years!’

Adorned with tattoos, Ella is hot and edgy, but hasn’t been in a relationship for nine years! Ella loves love and is ready to find someone who will be her best friend. When it comes to finding Mr Right, Ella reveals she’s after someone like Michael Brunelli from Season 6, but is open-minded.

“I think Australia will be pleased with my patience and understanding in uncomfortable situations,” she teases.

Olivia. Nine

OLIVIA | 27 | Teaching Student | NSW

'Cheating is a big no!'

This blonde bombshell constantly finds herself dating the wrong guys. Her one deal-breaker? Infidelity!

“Cheating is a big no. Absolute deal- breaker and I’d hold the grudge until I die,” she tells New Idea. Olivia attributes her past lack of love to her low self-confidence. Overweight until she was 22 when she had a gastric sleeve to lose 50kg, Olivia adopted the mentality of ‘taking what she can get’.

GROOMS

Anthony. Nine

ANTHONY | 38 | Sales / Pro Wrestler | VIC

Tall, dark and handsome, Anthony is the quintessential swoon-worthy man born from romance novels. While Anthony, father to a 9-year-old daughter, gets plenty of female attention, he always finds himself taking things further with the wrong women.

He’s looking for someone who can match his drive and excitement for life, because when he’s not working his nine-to-five sales job, Anthony is in the ring as semi-pro wrestler ‘Tommy Hellfire’. Despite his masculine physique and alter ego, Anthony is a deep thinker with a sensitive side.

Jackson. Nine

JACKSON | 30 | Plumber | VIC

Jackson is a larrikin who describes himself as the class clown. Outgoing and upbeat, Jackson loves to have a laugh and is known for his cringe-worthy his dad jokes. Despite his fun-loving ways, Jackson is a sensitive, kind guy who is a natural protector.

While used to getting attention from the ladies, Jackson is ready for love. A sucker for a girl with nice eyes and smile, Jackson is hoping is bride is smaller than him – which won’t be difficult considering he’s over 6 foot!

Al. Nine

AL | 25 | Carpenter | NSW

Loveable and cheeky, Al is single and … still lives at home. Never having had a serious girlfriend nor relationship, Al knows it is time to grow up and stand on his own feet.

While he admits he’s hoping Iggy Azalea is waiting for him at the end of the aisle, he’s ready to settle down for true love. His mum supports his decision to get married – not surprisingly, as she still does his cooking, cleaning and washing.

With his chiselled good looks, Al doesn’t have trouble getting female attention – he’s just had no interest until recently to be in a committed relationship.

Mitch. Nine

MITCH | 26 | Financial Planner | QLD

Mitch is a financial planner and part-time model from the Gold Coast. While drawing attention from women is something he’s never struggled with, Mitch hasn’t spent more than two consecutive nights with a girl in his life.

He reveals he is still close with exes, who know all about his quest for love on national television. Tired from the modern online dating experience of trying to meet people, and a string of short unsuccessful relationships behind him, Mitch joins the experiment to help him learn the tools to finally find a committed relationship.

Andrew. Nine

ANDREW | 39 | Motivational Speaker/Personal Trainer | NSW

Andrew is a larger-than-life, straight-talking Texan with a passion for helping others through his motivational speaking. Twice divorced, Andrew moved to Australia four years ago with his second wife. While the relationship didn’t work out, they successfully co-parent their daughter, now 2, who is the love of his life. Despite two failed marriages, Andrew is still hopeful his soulmate is out there and is prepared to walk down the aisle for a third time.

ONES TO WATCH!

Brent. Nine

BRENT | 33 | Hospitality Manager | NSW

‘This is going to test me.’

Confident, charismatic and social, Brent lived the high life in Dubai for seven years, running a successful events management company. But when the pandemic hit, like many others in the hospitality industry, Brent lost everything. He’s coming into the MAFS experiment to be “tested”. “I’m hoping it will make me face the real-life challenges I’ve been avoiding in my dating life.”

Cody. Nine

CODY | 30 | Swim Coach / Personal Trainer | NSW

‘I’m ready to back myself.’

A laidback swimming coach from Sydney, Cody loves nothing more than spending an afternoon at the beach with his mates. “I was quite shy in my younger years – I wish I had backed myself the way I do now,” says Cody, who is ready to find his one. Having spent his 20s travelling the world and living an adventurous life, Cody put his love for adventure ahead of everything, including romantic relationships.

Jack. Nine

JACK | 26 | Financial Planner | NSW

‘I’ve never seen MAFS!'

While he’s made the commitment, Jack is coming in blind. “Believe it or not, I’ve never watched a single season of the show,” he tells New Idea. Working in corporate finance, Jack is a hipster at heart and wants a woman who shares his passion for music and adventure. Quite charismatic and often the voice of reason, non-confrontational Jack has a great moral compass and gets on with everyone.

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT, PREMIERES MONDAY JAN 31st, 7.30pm, Nine

