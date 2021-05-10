“We’re in a really good place – we’re spending a lot of time together." Nine

Now, the couple have taken their relationship to the next level, by introducing both their families to each other.

"Mum and Dad Knight flew up to Brissy this week to meet the Balbuzientes! Lots of laughs and so much fun! How lucky we are... @johnnybalbuziente," Kerry shared to Instagram.

In the photo she posted, both her and Johnny are sporting matching grins as they pose together with their families.

Meet the parents! Kerry and Johnny's families met for the first time. Instagram

The 'meet the parents' moment was also amplified once they realised they shared much more in common than they thought - highlighting a special connection that between their fathers.

"Fun fact - Our dads share the same name. Grew up in the same neighbourhood in Melbourne (on opposite sides of the railway line!!). And went to the same high school at the same time... and got smacked by the same nuns!," Kerry wrote.

The couple are stronger than ever since the show. Nine

With the full support of their friends and family, the couple are focusing on the “reality” of life outside the experiment, with the pair refusing to rule out a family of their own.

“I came into this thinking that I probably wasn’t going to have kids,” Kerry admitted, but it was Johnny who changed her perspective.

“I see how important family is for him and how good he is with his nieces and nephews. I also just trust that he would be the best dad,” she added.

"The greatest risk I have ever taken. The greatest reward." Nine

Kerry and Johnny are one of the three season eight couples still together in the outside world.

Johnny also recently shared a heartwarming tribute to his partner to mark six months since their TV wedding.

"Okay, here’s a little fun fact. Today marks our 6 month anniversary since we got married at first sight, in front of the entire country," he penned on Instagram.



"The greatest risk I have ever taken. The greatest reward. ♥️ you Kegz."

For your own fairytale romance, sign up for eharmony.