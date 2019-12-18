Talking Married has been axed Nine

The news comes as a shock to viewers, as the show had strong ratings (315, 000 metro viewers tuned in as Dan Webb and Jessika Power broke up live on air while being questioned by Jayne Azzopardi, Shelly Horton and Ben Fordham this year).

TV Blackbox revealed today that the incident between the MAFS stars is just one example of why Channel 9 has cancelled Talking Married.

A source told the publication that the decision was made "out of concern for the mental health of those involved."

Due to the live nature of Talking Married, the process by which MAFS contestants are guided by PR teams during interviews was abandoned – resulting in some highly controversial moments.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Nine boss Hugh Marks has even demanded that some episodes of MAFS be re-edited to tone down the controversy.

“All reality TV pushes limits but I am concerned they are going one step too far and it is going to all collapse and that’s not good for the industry,” a highly placed television executive said.

“We have never seen conduct like this on Australian television before.”

Co-Host Shelly Horton also shared the news, tweeting:

I’m sad to see Talking Married axed but so glad I got to co-host two seasons. Live TV can be brutal for all involved. Oh well, you don’t go into the media for stability. Not my first rodeo.

