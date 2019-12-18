MAFS's Lizzie Nine

While we son't know the exact date of the Channel Nine hit reality TV show, we do know it will drop sometime in early 2020.

We are also certain of another aspect of the upcoming series - Elizabeth Sobinoff will be back for round 2.

The 27-year-old, who was infamously married to Sam Ball, is trying her hand at love again, this time with Aussie AFL player Seb Guilhaus.

We also know of other contestants such as: Mishel, Connie, Aleksandra, Mikey, Poppy, David, Tash and Chris.

Sebastian Guilhaus Instagram

