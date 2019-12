Australia's most controversial "social experiment" Married At First Sight on Channel Nine returns in 2020, and we, for one, can't wait for the drama that is about to unfold.

Although the teaser trailer fails to give much away about the upcoming reality show, it depicts eight of the unlucky in love contestants slowly strolling through a dark and enchanted forest before they reach and later walk through the "Tunnel of Love". The clip ends with one loved up couple sharing a kiss while floating into the air and ascending into the night sky.

Of those named, we meet Mishel, Connie, Aleksandra, Mikey, Poppy, David, Tash and Chris.