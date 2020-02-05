Channel 9

Breaking the news to his conservative Christian parents that he'd be marrying a complete stranger, Dave knew he and the new missus could run into some issues.

"Mum and Dad are very conservative. They’ll have a lot of opinions," he said ahead of the reveal.

"If Mum doesn’t approve of her… God help her."

And before even meeting his mystery bride, it was clear that Mum wasn't happy.

"Her values would be my biggest concern," admitted Michelle, after saying they'd probably be okay with the situation if the bride is willing to be a stay-at-home mum.

By the time the nuptials rolled around, it was clear the pair weren't feeling any better about the situation.

Steely expressions fixed on their faces, Michelle and Kelvin grimaced as Hayley loudly made her way down the aisle to her awaiting wannabe-cowboy groom – and they remained stony-faced throughout the ceremony.

But it was at the reception that they addressed their concerns with their son – who, at this stage, already seemed smitten.

"I don't know if she's the right style of woman for David," dad Kelvin told the show's producers, adding that he believed his son needed someone "more sedate".

"This is not his usual type for a long-term relationship."

"I think David’s definitely got his work cut out."

The pair sat tight-lipped as Hayley swore several times during her speech, twerked at the bridal table, and insisted David lift her up and kiss her passionately in front of the guests.

And when she went to their table to get to know them a little better, she only seemed to confirm their worst suspicions.

Calling David a "country bumpkin" in conversation, Hayley clearly offended Kelvin, who tried to defend his son, saying, "I wouldn’t call him a country bumpkin..." – but before he could finish, Hayley had cut him off, saying that’s what 31-year-old David had called himself.

When the conversation turned to where she was from – Port Melbourne – Kelvin called it the "other side of the world that we never go to", which apparently ruffled Hayley's feathers!

"Oh don’t turn your nose up to it, it's alright," she snipped back.

Shaking her head as David approached his parents' table later in the evening, mum Michelle was visibly angry.

"Just letting you know she’s upset," Kelvin told his son, who replied:

"I can clearly see that."

But while their disapproval was written all over their faces, former police officer Kel attempted to warn his son off the bubbly brunette by more diplomatic means.

"Take your time and get to know her first," he begged, "before you start going in too deep."

Hayley caused a stir in the very first episode from thee moment she set foot in the hens' party.

In fact, she's been capturing headlines since the trailers for season 7 arrived.

"Hayley – you look like you train?" asked Cathy Evans, who married Josh Pihlak in the first episode.

"I do, like, I wanna say bodybuilding but it's not bodybuilding, it's competitions," reeplied Hayley, who clearly works hard on her physique.

"So I can help yous all get booties if yous want!" she offered, laughing – the unspoken implication being that she felt the other women needed to exercise more.