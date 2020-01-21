Married At First Sight 2020 might just be the filthiest season yet.
WATCH: Married at First Sight 2020's Dave Cannon uses contestant Hayley Vernon's toothbrush to clean skid marks from toilet
A new video has been released which shows one contestant using his new 'wife's' toothbrush as a toilet brush in the most rancid promo for the controversial reality show we've ever seen.
The groom involved is 31-year-old truck driver David Cannon, and from the footage we hope for their sake they don't take their relationship any further.
Groom David
Channel 9
Bride Hayley
Channel 9
According to The Daily Telegraph, the shocking video was brought up in front of all contestants in a reunion episode that was shot after the main series wrapped.
Speaking to the publication, David said: “It was going to come out no matter what. It is something that is now regretted.”
David was seen cleaning a toilet with Hayley's toothbrush
Channel 9
Finance broker Hayley Vernon, 32, who was matched with David on the show also wouldn't comment.
“I can’t really comment,” she said. “I just prefer not to.”
Married At First Sight season seven will premiere on Nine on February 3.