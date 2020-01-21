Groom David Channel 9

According to The Daily Telegraph, the shocking video was brought up in front of all contestants in a reunion episode that was shot after the main series wrapped.

Speaking to the publication, David said: “It was going to come out no matter what. It is something that is now regretted.”

Finance broker Hayley Vernon, 32, who was matched with David on the show also wouldn't comment.

“I can’t really comment,” she said. “I just prefer not to.”

Married At First Sight season seven will premiere on Nine on February 3.