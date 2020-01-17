Married At First Sight fans were treated to a snippet of Hayley, which showed the Melbourne body-builder in an over-powering, loud, confident and disliked light.

Hayley Instagram

'I've got a lot of drive, I've got goals and I've got ambitions. I want someone that can balance me,' she declared to the other MAFS brides at the first meet-and-greet.

She is also shown yelling, 'Sorry, I'm loud' to her groom before he even got the chance to turn and take a look at his bride begin her walk down the aisle.

Not impressed with Hayley's domineering, constant chatter, co-star Tash Herz is shown sarcastically wishing the groom 'good luck.'

WATCH: HAYLEY VERNON'S SPECTACULAR MAFS ENTRANCE