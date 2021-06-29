Marny shared BTS shots of her final moments on Home and Away. Instagram

“Having spent months on end locked down in Victoria last year, to then be on a plane and back on set within a few days of restrictions lifting, I can’t believe I managed to remember enough basic social skills to form some now life-long friendships. But I’m so bloody grateful I did,” the Mortified actress wrote.

She also thanked co-star Ditch Davey, calling him her ‘partner in crime’.

Ditch plays Dr Christian Green on the show, who helped Marny’s character recover from a skydiving accident.

She made the post to wrap up her time on the show and thank the crew. Instagram

He also desperately tried to save her following the car accident, but unfortunately, Rachel succumbed to her injuries in Marny’s tragic final scene.

She wrapped up with a message to the ‘life-longers’, those who have worked on the show for years.

“And finally, to the life-longers. Rach might be gone, but you sure as hell can’t get rid of me now. Which you might have already figured out from the three visits to studio I’ve already made since wrapping. 😘,” she wrote.

Marny's character Rachel was killed off in a car accident. Instagram

People were quick to show Marny some love in the comments.

“Honestly such a delight working with you beautiful woman. We miss you ❤️ xxx,” wrote Sam Frost, her Home and Away co-star.

“Such a shame you weren't around longer, but you did a great job (although after growing up with your acting on screen, I expected nothing less)! ❤️,” another fan said.

“You did so well 👏 it’s a shame it had to end for Rachel 😢 great potential!” another commiserated.

RIP Rachel!

WATCH BELOW: Marny Kennedy stars in Mortified