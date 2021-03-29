"My Home & Away Family • Extremely grateful to have these beautiful humans in my life," Sam wrote on Instagram.
"I love you all so bloody much. Thank you for making me laugh until I cried.. and making my (early) birthday so special #32andFabulous."
The event looked to be an occasion filled with smiles and laughs.
At one point, Sam was presented with a birthday cake with one candle sitting on top - she looked truly ecstatic to receive it. We can't say we blame her - who doesn't love cake?
Meanwhile, James Stewart also looked to be having a grand old time with his eight-year-old daughter, Scout.
In an Instagram story, the pair looked excited as Sam was presented with her cake.
While Sam's actual birthday isn't until April 4, she's already been inundated with well wishes from her followers.
"Happy BDAY to my girl @fro01 u beautiful thing, can't wait to see you soon," wrote a friend.
"Happy early birthday to you," another fan added.
This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.