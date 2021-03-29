Sam shared a special celebration with her Home and Away family. Instagram

"My Home & Away Family • Extremely grateful to have these beautiful humans in my life," Sam wrote on Instagram.

"I love you all so bloody much. Thank you for making me laugh until I cried.. and making my (early) birthday so special #32andFabulous."

The event looked to be an occasion filled with smiles and laughs.

Sam was presented with a delicious looking cake. Instagram

At one point, Sam was presented with a birthday cake with one candle sitting on top - she looked truly ecstatic to receive it. We can't say we blame her - who doesn't love cake?

Meanwhile, James Stewart also looked to be having a grand old time with his eight-year-old daughter, Scout.

In an Instagram story, the pair looked excited as Sam was presented with her cake.

James Stewart brought his eight-year-old daughter, Scout. Instagram

While Sam's actual birthday isn't until April 4, she's already been inundated with well wishes from her followers.

"Happy BDAY to my girl @fro01 u beautiful thing, can't wait to see you soon," wrote a friend.

"Happy early birthday to you," another fan added.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.