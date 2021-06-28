Marny Kennedy spoke out after she was killed off on Home and Away after a short stint. Instagram

Following her short but sweet stint in Summer Bay, Marny took to Home and Away’s official Instagram account to weigh in with her thoughts on her character’s final sad moments.

"The last segment for Rachel's journey, we had a big stunt day out on location. I had an amazing stunt double, Mel Eckert, and she was incredible,” the former child star revealed.

"Dean Gould, who's one of the stunt coordinators, I worked with when I was about 14 years old. We worked on a few jobs together, so it was actually amazing. He sort of rocks up and goes, 'Right, we're hitting you with a car today?' I went, 'Hey Dean, good to see you too.'"

Marny's character Rachel had been recovering from a skydiving accident in hospital under the watchful eye of Dr Christian Green (Ditch Davey, pictured). Channel Seven

She continued: “It was an amazing day, you know. I love any opportunity to do stuff like that, stunt days and that sort of thing, but it's great when you see old mates from around the traps as well."

In the past, Marny has revealed her heartbreak about missing out on a gig on the iconic Channel Seven series in an interview that took place several years before she scored the role of Rachel.

"When I was about 21, a role in Home And Away came up," Marny told TV WEEK in 2018.

"I'd never lent toward the Home And Away sort of role, but I hadn't worked for so long, so I went for it. I didn't end up getting it."

WATCH BELOW: Marny Kennedy stars in Mortified as a child (story continues below)

The disappointment of missing out hit the young actress hard at the time.

"I'd flown to Sydney and caught up with my cousin who lives here," the Mortified actress recalled.

"He was so excited about the idea of me joining him, so when I didn't get the role, I hit rock bottom."