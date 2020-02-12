Margot Robbie 's latest movie has come under fire for its unusually long title after a disappointing opening weekend.

The DC Comics spinoff, which stars and is produced by Margot, was originally called Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.

However, the title has been shortened to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, in a move by Warner Bros. to make it easier for film fans to recognise that it is about Margot's character Harley Quinn, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The film opened in first place but below expectations with $33.3 million domestically in the US, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

It was an obvious letdown as the superhero flick had been expected to open around $50 million.

It fared similarly overseas, grossing an estimated $48 million from 78 international markets, according to the publication.