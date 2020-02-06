Margot and Tom have never been happier Getty

‘Tom would want Margot to wear her wedding ring 27/7 just to keep the guys at bay. Unless of course their marriage is in trouble.’

Yet despite the lurid and baseless speculation from the American press, Margot has always insisted that being married is ‘the most fun thing ever’.

‘I'm a great advocate of doing business with your partner,’ Robbie told PORTER magazine previously.

‘Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow. I have a responsibility being someone's wife, I want to be better.’

Getty

The former Oscar nominee, 29, who hails from Queensland, spoke to The Sun in 2016 about the weirdest place she has ever had sex.

‘On a jet-ski. A non-moving jet-ski, but in the water,’ she said at the time.

She did not, however, reveal whether it was with her husband of three years, handsome British director Tom Ackerley.

The pair began dating in 2014 after meeting on the set of Suite Français. They reportedly tied the knot on December 18 in Byron Bay, with Margot wearing her mother's off-the-shoulder lace wedding gown.

What a handsome couple! Getty

The Aussie native first burst onto our screens in Neighbours, before quickly making waves in Hollywood.

Margot’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt was reportedly enamoured with Margot while filming – but romance was never going to happen, due to the Aussie star’s happy marriage.



Sources at the time outrageously told Life & Style that divorcee Brad supposedly ‘found solace’ in Margot while working with her on set.



'When Angelina Jolie was making his life absolute hell, seeing Margot always brought a smile to his face,' the source spilled.



'She’s the complete opposite to his ex, fun, carefree, witty and accepts him for who he is. She’d make him laugh even in his darkest days,' they apparently added.



But Hollywood sources insist Margot and Tom are happily married, and her lack of ring was no reflection on the state of their marriage.