Ingredients

4 egg whites, at room temperature

1 cup caster sugar

1 tsp white vinegar

1 tsp cornflour

1½ cups (225g) Dark Choc Melts

600ml tub thickened cream, whipped

2 mangoes, thinly sliced

2 x 125g punnets raspberries

RASPBERRY COULIS

3 cups frozen raspberries (350g)

¼ cup caster sugar

2 tsps vanilla bean paste

Method

1. Grease two large oven trays. Trace four x 10cm circles onto each of two large pieces of baking paper. Line prepared trays with baking paper, trace side down.

2. Beat egg whites in a large bowl of an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Gradually add 1 tblsp of sugar at a time, beating well after each addition until dissolved. Continue to beat for about 3 to 4 minutes, or until thick and glossy. Beat in vinegar and cornflour.

3. Spoon meringue evenly into each circle on the trays. Spread to the edges.

4. Cook in a very slow oven (120C) for about 1 hour, or until dry and crisp. Turn oven off. Cool pavlovas in oven with door ajar for 1 hour. Remove.

5. Meanwhile, make raspberry coulis. Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan. Stir over a medium heat until sugar is dissolved. Bring to boil. Gently boil for about 6 minutes, or until thickened. Remove from heat. Strain over a bowl. Discard seeds. Refrigerate, covered, until serving.

6. Place chocolate in a medium heatproof bowl sitting over a saucepan of simmering water, stirring until melted. Remove. Carefully spread over the base of each meringue. Return to trays, chocolate-side up. Stand until set.

7. To serve, place pavlovas, chocolate-side down, on a serving platter. Top with cream, mangoes and fresh raspberries. Drizzle with coulis, then serve with remaining coulis.