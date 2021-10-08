Magnum Destinations Amsterdam Chocolate & Cookie Butter. Supplied

The new Magnum Destinations Amsterdam Chocolate & Cookie Butter is a vanilla custard flavoured ice cream with cookie butter swirl covered in milk chocolate and biscuit pieces.

As for Magnum Destinations Tahiti Passionfruit White Chocolate, it also features a vanilla custard flavoured ice cream but with a passionfruit swirl covered in thick white chocolate with a hint of coconut.

Featuring a creamy, velvety cheesecake flavoured ice cream with a chocolate swirl, the Magnum Destinations New York Chocolate Cheesecake is topped with cracking milk chocolate and cookie pieces inspired by the iconic New York cheesecake.

Magnum Destinations New York Chocolate Cheesecake. Supplied

And finally, the Magnum Destinations Las Vegas Caramelised Chocolate & Cookie is a white chocolate ice cream swirled in caramel swirl and cased in caramelised chocolate speckled with vanilla biscuit pieces.

Magnum Destinations Amsterdam, Tahiti, and New York multipacks are now available at select retailers, including Coles and Metcash, for a price of $9.95.

The Magnum Destinations Las Vegas will be available individually in convenience stores and petrol stations nationwide for $4.80.

Magnum Destinations Tahiti Passionfruit White Chocolate. Supplied

What's more, Magnum is giving away weekly luxury escape prizes in the lead up to future travel.

In addition, four lucky couples have the chance to win a trip to one of four of Australia's most iconic destinations - The Whitsundays, Gold Coast, Melbourne, or Sydney.

Simply buying any of the new Magnum Destination products will put you in the draw to win. The competition is now open and will close on January 30, 2022.