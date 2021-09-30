With a rich yet light Fudge Cake base, smothered in Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate icing and topped with Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate drops, this will leave chocolate fanatics drooling at just one bite.

With a serving of at least six, it's perfect for the whole family to dig into, or you can absolutely keep it all to yourself - we're not judging.

This delicious, fudgy dessert is also perfect for any picnics you may be having with friends, or even making a family dinner feel special at home.

WATCH BELOW: Liquid-centred chocolate cake

The launch comes after frozen dessert specialists Sara Lee partnered up with Cadbury, after they noticed an increased demand for at home, comfort desserts, that families can enjoy at any time.

Whilst its pretty perfect on its own, you can also enjoy this rich fudge cake with ice cream or topped with cream, and is the perfect way to bring the family together.

You can find the Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Fudge Cake in the frozen section at Woolworths from today, and also from Coles on October 25. It's suitable to serve 6-8 people (550g), and retails for $11.