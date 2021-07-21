MAFS' Kerry and Johnny got TV married nine months ago. Channel Nine

"This is my bridesmaid, Lily!" Kerry captioned the photo. "Who was pregnant here and had no idea!!"

Cut to Kerry's third photo of an adorable baby girl donning a pale pink onesie and a very sleepy face.

"Aaaand now, here is my beautiful Goddaughter, Miss Ruby," Kerry captioned the sweet image.

Kerry has a brand new goddaughter and she is adorable. Instagram

During her time on MAFS, Kerry felt instant chemistry with her chosen groom, Johnny.

And, despite reports that the actor was actually paid by producers to go on the show, the couple seemed like the real deal. And are still going strong.

Earlier this month, they even marked a big relationship milestone by moving in together.

WATCH: MAFS' Kerry surprises Johnny in their new home (Article continues after video)

Kerry and Johnny announced the news via a sweet video montage shared to Kerry's Instagram.

"HOME SWEET HOME," Kerry wrote in the caption.

"It’s been a big weekend moving into our new place! Never too busy to have a bit of fun with it though…Here’s cheers to our next chapter @johnnybalbuziente."

To find your own fairytale love story, sign up for eharmony.