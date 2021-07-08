Kerry and Johnny are set to reunite for an important milestone. Channel Nine

"I’m so excited, it’s going to be the first time I've seen him on stage, I’ve never seen him in action before so I’m pumped," she said.

Although Kerry is over the moon to see her partner perform up a storm on stage, the news that Johnny was an actor was met with a touch of scepticism while MAFS was airing.

During an episode of her So Dramatic! podcast in April, Megan Pustetto revealed that Johnny was actually asked by a producer to go on the dating show.

But, as fate (and the dating experts) would have it, the couple ended up working out.

Kerry and Johnny recently moved in together. Instagram

Kerry and Johnny announced they were shacking up together just last week via a sweet video montage shared to Kerry's Instagram.

"HOME SWEET HOME," Kerry wrote in the caption.

"It’s been a big weekend moving into our new place! Never too busy to have a bit of fun with it though…Here’s cheers to our next chapter @johnnybalbuziente."

WATCH: MAFS' Kerry surprises Johnny in their new home (Story continues after video)

While Kerry had to say goodbye to her former roommate and MAFS co-star, Georgia Fairweather, the occupational therapist seems more than content with her new living arrangement.

She even documented the sweet moment she surprised Johnny with a beer when he stepped foot into their new digs.

"Welcome home," she signed off the video.

Gotta love a MAFS success story.

