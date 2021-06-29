KC called Jason "one of the sweetest people" that she's ever met. Instagram

Back in May, the former MAFS contestants fuelled dating rumours when they popped up on one another's Instagram Stories.

Whilst Jason shared a sweet selfie of the two with the romantic lyrics of Justin Bieber's Intentions playing over the top, KC shared some candid videos and photos with Jason's back to the camera.

The two have been featuring on each other's Instagram Stories since May.

Earlier this month, KC and Jason celebrated together in the Gold Coast along with fellow MAFS alumni Cameron Dunne and Jessika Power.

Taking to Instagram, Jason shared a series of snaps, including a very loved-up one of him wrapping KC in a hug and planting a kiss on her head.

"You miss 💯 of the shots you don’t take," he captioned the post.

Fans went wild for Jason's post in the comments section.

"There’s a keeper!" exclaimed Jason's controversial co-star Bryce Ruthven.

"Awe...... love you guys," penned fellow season eight groom James Susler.

One fan even wrote: "Hearts around the world just broke 😂 cuties!"

WATCH BELOW: MAFS' Alana calls out Bryce and Jason. Post continues after video...

Back in May, Jason made the unusual decision to undergo a beauty transformation - but it's not what you'd expect.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the TV groom, who made headlines for his homophobic and fatphobic video mocking co-star Liam Cooper, decided to get his eyelashes coloured after being routinely mocked by viewers who claimed he didn't have any eyelashes.

Apparently the constant online harassment led to the 35-year-old developing self-esteem issues with regards to his appearance, so he decided to get his lashes dyed.