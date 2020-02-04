Speaking during an interview on Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa, Josh and Cathy tiptoed around several After Ryan "Fitzy" Fitzgerald and Michael "Wippa" Wipfli reflected on the success rate of previous MAFS couples. Nova

“Last year, our first interview was Cyrell and Nick,” Fitzy began. “They were in here doing the same thing as you.”

Co-host Sarah McGilvray chimed in: “We could tell that they were not OK with each other!”

Fitzy then referred to when MAFS’ couple Dean and Tracey, calling their time on air as a “disaster”, before he alluded to the good signs displayed by Cathy and Josh.

“Before we came in for the interview, Cathy was picking at Josh’s hair, saying ‘You’ve got something in your hair’. Now if they weren’t together, there’s no way you would have done that.”

Trying not to laugh, Cathy then looked away from the radio hosts while giggling and smiling.

Josh and Cathy’s radio appearance comes after they wedding aired on Monday.

From the moment they laid eyes on each other at their wedding, Josh and Cathy were clearly smitten.

And the couple confirmed it when, just hours later at their reception, they each admitted that they thought the other could be 'The One', depite having only met earlier that day when they tied the knot on the hit reality TV show.

"Aww, strewth!" were Josh's appreciative words as he caught his first glimpse of his bride on their wedding day, grinning ear to ear.

"Here she is. Hooley dooley. She's gorgeous!"

Cathy, too, seemed very pleased with who the experts had chosen for her – a handsome 28-year-old tradie from Newcastle, on the NSW coast.

"He had this massive grin and his eyes were just so... blue," the YouTuber gushed in a piece to camera.

"I dreamed of a man with light hair, light eyes, tanned skin, nice smile – and here he is."