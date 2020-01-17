So will this Kiwi make a good first impression on her groom and his loved ones?

After saying 'I do,' Cathy revealed in a Married At First Sight promo that she'd 'hit the jackpot.'

So who's the lucky guy?

Cathy Instagram

If one the social experiment's trailers is correct, Cathy exchanged vows with Gold Coast playboy, Jonethen.

The pair can be seen wrapping their arms around each other and going in for a big smooch.

Describing herself as a 'Youtuber and Meme Lord,' this bride says she's got serious trust issues and documents her bad dating history via her YouTube account.