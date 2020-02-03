Josh was "stoked" when he saw Cathy walking down the aisle. Channel Nine

Cathy, too, seemed very pleased with who the experts had chosen for her – a handsome 28-year-old tradie from Newcastle, on the NSW coast.

"He had this massive grin and his eyes were just so... blue," the YouTuber gushed in a piece to camera.

"I dreamed of a man with light hair, light eyes, tanned skin, nice smile – and here he is."

The groom's vows prompted laughs all round. Channel Nine

The pair exchanged vows, with Josh scoring laughs from his bride and their guests with his opening lines:

"Roses are red, violets are blue, everything Mum told me about stranger danger – smack bang out of the window when I decided to marry you...").

The ice was immediately broken between the pair – but that didn't stop things getting a little uncomfortable at the reception when the talk turned to starting a family.

Taking Cathy to meet his mum, Mandy, for the first time, the groom was put in an awkward spot by of his guests.

"I tell you what, two good sorts like you would make beautiful babies," she quipped, leaving Cathy with the lols – and Josh looking a little terrified.

It's a bit too soon for baby talk! Channel Nine

Josh's mum approves. Channel Nine

"It's been five hours... calm down!" he laughed, putting a swift end to the conversation.

But the thought of them starting family together might not be so crazy, given the speed at which feeling seemed to be growing between the pair.

(Not to mention Josh's earlier admission that he's "wanted to be a dad since I was 13".)

"I hope she likes me as much as I like her," tradie Josh spilled when his bride was out of earshot.

"It's good to feel that feeling again, you know? Excited but scared s--tless at the same time. It's good!"

"I'm crushing hard... this chick seems like she's The One!"

The couple stole a private moment to talk about their feelings. Channel Nine

Lucky for Josh, Cathy was on exactly the same page.

"I'm so ecstatic," she smiled, talking to producers away from the reception crowd.

"I'm almost in shock that someone as gorgeous as him likes me back too. I don't know how you can top this date. I feel like we've built a connection. So I just need to see where that goes now.

"Josh could honestly be The One."

The pair then shared their first sweet kiss.

How romantic! Channel Nine

At first glance, Cathy might seem like a blonde Martha from MAFS season six. But one look at her social media and you get a different picture of the bubbly bombshell.

"It's Cathy ya dogs," is how she introduces herself on Instagram, while describing herself as a "Youtuber and Meme Lord."

The social media star says she has serious trust issues, and documents her bad dating history via her YouTube account.

Josh, meanwhile, seems like a loveely guy – but his friends predict the tradie from Newcastle will get up to mischief!

"I can't wait to see you get into scandals and create havoc!" said one, while another joked, "Can't wait to see you sleep with a few husbands."