Jessika Power has given her no holds barred reaction to Cyrell's comments on last night's episode of MAFS. Channel Nine

"When you all look back on your time in the experiment, how would you describe it?" one of the experts posited to the group.

Jessika was the first to pipe up, admitting she found her behaviour "embarrassing" as they were all "so reactive and nasty towards each other."

The 28-year-old went on to say she doesn't speak to anyone like that anymore.

However, "Cyclone Cyrell" seemed to have a bone to pick with Jess' answer, saying "why do you still do it now Jessika?"

Jess shared this footage on her Instagram story and piped in with her own commentary of Cyrell's statement. The 28-year-old sighed and lamented, "She just can't let it go, can she?"

"She just can't let it go, can she?" Jessika said of Cyrell. Instagram

As the show cut to an ad break, Jess went on to divulge her true thoughts about Cyrell's relationship with Eden.

Turning to her boyfriend, Jessika said "you know, I read an article today saying that (Cyrell) thinks I'm jealous of her relationship with Eden."

Her boyfriend, rapper Filip Poznanovic, laughed and said "You have been stalking him lately on Insta."

Jessika chimed back with, "Oh yeah, baby I've got him all over my Insta. If you go to my closet over there you'll see pictures of him."

She then went on to speak directly to camera, stating: "I definitely feel like I am jealous of Eden and Cyrell's relationship. I'm so goddamn happy they have a little baby together and they're happy."

On Sunday night's episode of the MAFS reunion, "Cyclone Cyrell" doused Jessika with wine. Channel Nine

Filip carried on with the bit, joking that all the photos Jess had of Eden needed to "go in the bin."

The blonde beauty went on to provide a running commentary on the episode, particularly taking aim at Cyrell's comments, claiming the 32-year-old loves to "flog a dead horse" and has a "few roos loose in the top paddock."

Unlike other MAFS contestants, it seems like we will never witness a heartfelt reconciliation between the two women, with Jessika confessing she and Cyrell are "not on the same level plane" and she doesn't "think (they) ever will be."

But Jessika wasn't the only one who took to Insta to rant about her feelings. Cyrell also had a thing or two to say about what went down.

After receiving waves of backlash, Cyrell took to Instagram to defend her behaviour on the show. Channel Nine

Posting on her account, the 32-year-old penned a. strongly-worded commentary about some of the more negative reactions to her behaviour on the show.

"Suck on my breast feeding titties !!!" she started the intense post. "To the contestants that questioned, judged or made a comment about my parenting. On tonight’s reunion episode. To the half of you that do have kids... why don’t you worry about your child and I’ll worry bout my own."

"And to the other half that had the nerve to comment when you don’t even have child. Maybe if you had a child you would know how I feel.... When u can point out to me the PERFECT parent. Then I will gladly shut my mouth. I have owned up to my actions. When others haven’t.

"N unlike others I wasn’t there for show. Or pretend to be seen in a new light. To the other mums who have mother shamed me from yesterday. Before you point your finger. Make sure your hand is clean. I am who I am. And I F**KIN LOVE ME. @mafs #mothershaming #proudmum #perfectmummy #shutupkarens."

"Apparently The contestants were FEARFUL of their safety with me. Guys I threw WINE not a grenade. Let’s not be so dramatic... dont worry u all got an extra 5 mins of fame. Trying to put it over the Cyclone."