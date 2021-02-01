"Cyclone Cyrell" doused Jessika with wine on last night's MAFS reunion episode. Channel Nine

Cyrell went on to confront Jessika for "making a mockery" of her now 10-month-old son, Boston.

"She's made a mockery of my relationship and for her to sit there in front to of other people and act dumb about it, isn't a person who's sorry."

Jess countered by claiming she only ever said Cyrell's relationship with her son was a "publicity stunt".

An enraged Cyrell then stood from her seat and said, "is that not a mockery towards my son?"

"No," Jess replied, "It's a mockery towards your relationship."

"You said you wanted to throwdown at the reunion, I'll show you a throwdown," Cyrell said moments before throwing the wine on Jessika. Channel Nine

In an interview to camera, Cyrell revealed just the lengths she will go to for Boston.

"When it comes to defending your family, I don't think there's any limit towards that".

Things culminated when Cyrell told Jessika, "you said you wanted to throw-down at the reunion, I'll show you a throw-down."

"Oh, very mature darling," Jessika replied.

This was the final straw for Cyrell who took a leaf out of Martha's book and doused Jessika with a full glass of white wine, much to the alarm and outcry of the fellow participants.

Cyrell has since taken to social media to defend her actions.

"So when a white woman throws wine... it's considered iconic... and she even gets a little show called 'Martha's red wine moments'," Cyrell wrote on her Instagram story.

"But when a woman of colour does it, it's considered 'degrading', 'embarrassing', 'uneducated' and a terrible example of a mother."

Cyrell took to Instagram to defend her actions. Instagram

"I wish I had that much support when it happened to me. Just remember this woman, for two years, called my son a publicity stunt mocked my appearance, mocked my relationship.

"Imagine my son growing up and seeing that, feeling that he was only created in this wold for money and publicity.

"But I'm the bad guy... you will never know the feeling until you are a mother yourself!"

Cyrell shares Boston with partner and Love Island star Eden Dailly, who also jumped to his Insta story to defend his girlfriend's actions.

Cyrell's partner Eden rushed to her defence. Instagram

Posting a family pic of himself, Cyrell and their baby Boston, Eden shared a lengthy post calling out the other participants who "ganged up" on Cyrell rather than coming to her defence.

"Truthfully, I feel Jess got off lightly speaking about a woman's son like that.

"(Cyrell) was the only real one in that room and made it worth while to watch. She threw wine at a woman that was provoking her and everyone else at the table ganged up on her.

"Those men that stuck the boot in when she left crying and didn't say it to her face, I call that weak."

With part two of the reunion airing tonight, we can only hope that less wine is shed.