"I’ve come out of a relationship, I’m still working on myself and I want to make sure I’m the best person of myself before I go into another relationship."

While Jake is prioritising his mental health, Beck has moved on with her new boyfriend, Ben Mitchell.

And the influencer isn't the only loved-up MAFS star. Controversial couple Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson recently exclusively told New Idea that they are engaged and pregnant with twins!

“We’d already been married on the show and, with our relationship getting stronger, this just felt like the logical next step,” said Mel, who is “deeply in love” with Bryce.

“We’re not doing this for anybody else, it’s about us – we’re cementing our love,” Bryce added. “Melissa deserves to be happy and I’m apparently very good at that, so I’m looking forward to making it all official.”

As for their wedding, the pair are planning to keep it "low-key" with the focus being on their upcoming additions to the family.

“I’ll have two babies by the time I walk down the aisle,” Mel nervously told us.

