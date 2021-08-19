Jamie has revealed the next steps in her egg freezing process. Instagram

She went on to describe the process as "empowering", especially when it comes to understanding your own fertility, and thanked her friends and fans for their support.

In another post, Jaimie explained that her decision to freeze her eggs was because she wanted to take "some control" of her fertility, and wanted to ensure that she has options for the future.

"At 35, I’ve decided to go through the egg freezing process. I originally had some tests done with @monashivf at 33 to understand where my body was at and all was fine so I thought I would wait a little longer," she said.

"I’m happy to be sharing this journey with you all." Instagram

She went on to add: "I’m happy to be sharing this journey with you all as I know that fertility is generally not talked about so openly."

"On day 6, I’m nervous, excited and apparently soon be to VERY hormonal. So here’s to the highs and the lows!!" she said at the time.

She also mentioned her time on MAFS, where her decision to have her eggs frozen was briefly mentioned on the show.

"That’s not exactly how it was portrayed on national tv and it was challenging to be trolled and bullied on such a sensitive topic earlier this year, only because it created a narrative for the show!" she wrote.

Jaimie was 'married' to Chris for a short period on MAFS. Nine

Jaimie's time on the reality TV series was relatively short-lived, where she was paired with on-screen husband Chris Jensen.

The two struggled to find common ground, and after a heated argument, they decided to leave the experiment and go their separate ways.

Shortly after her exit aired, Jaimie took to Instagram to write: "Whilst I didn’t meet my ‘perfect’ man (because that doesn’t exist) I have more clarity on what I do and don’t need in my life. I am ready for a real and genuine man that is ready for a mature relationship. Here’s to hoping I’ll meet ‘the one’ someday soon."