"Medical experts believe that stress weakens the immune system and damages the seventh cranial nerve (or the facial nerve) which causes facial paralysis. The condition causes one side of your face to droop or become stiff," she continued.

"Thankfully, with medical treatment my face seems mostly back to normal. Remember, not everything you see on tv is reality people," she said.

In the post she included a second picture that is "close to what my face looked like", referring to an image that shows the effect of Bell's palsy.

"Although the upward pull had me looking more like a pirate," she added lightheartedly.

Jaimie's abrupt exit from the show followed a fight between her and on-screen husband Chris, when the groom alleged that Jaimie had suggested they put on a facade for the week.

"I'm being used, I can't just play this game that we're all good, it's just not right. The simple fact of the matter is I'm not here to pretend I was actually here to find someone and it's just horrible what's going on," Chris said.

Jaimie weighed in on Chris' statements in the episode, remarking: "I've tried to be composed and rational in how I'm approaching things but I'm 100 per cent me, I'm not manufactured at all. I'm a pretty bad liar."

Her short-lived time on the show garnered strong reactions from fans, where she was met with anger following comments she made towards her groom.

It began after she was shown to be less than impressed with Chris' appearance, his level of education, and even labelling him a "dirty grot" - albeit the latter comment was attempted banter.

Soon after she left the show, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to write: "Masking my own truth and being held accountable for someone else’s insecurities has been utterly exhausting."

"I’m grateful that the experience has taught me to trust my gut, stand up for myself and put my own needs at the forefront," she said.

