It seems as though Olivia and Jackson are taking the next step! Nine

It probably shouldn't come as a big surprise that Jackson and Olivia are thinking about taking the next step in their relationship, given how strong their connection was on the show.

Despite emotional ups and downs, the pair remained in the experiment until the very end, when Olivia told Jackson she loved him at their final vows.

Though Jackson wasn't quite there yet, he assured his on-screen wife that he was very much falling for her.

Fans can't decide if the paparazzi pictures are legit. Instagram

Now the photos of the pair supposedly shopping for engagement rings seems to confirm that Jackson has well and truly fallen for Olivia, despite the controversy that surrounded her on the show.

Olivia faced massive backlash after sharing a nude photo of fellow bride Domenica Calarco taken from her OnlyFans account and refusing to apologise.

But some fans claim the new photos of Jackson and Olivia were staged to shift the conversation away from Olivia's "villain edit" on the show.

The pair stayed together throughout the entire experiment. Nine

Fans pointed out that all the photos seemed very clear and "posed", especially shots of Olivia and Jackson smiling and kissing outside the jewellery store.

"The pap had to be standing right in front of them to get that shot, there's no way they're real," one superfan told Now To Love.

Another fan took to Facebook to insist the photos – and the jewellery Jackson appeared to buy – "had to be sponsored".

There's a long history of celebs staging paparazzi photos in a bid to "have control of their own image", New York City paparazzo Justin Steffman told Cosmopolitan in 2016.

"It could be … something as simple as them being seen shopping at a certain retail outlet." Nine

"Many setup photos include a paid product endorsement, where a photo agency works as a middleman between a celebrity and a company who has a product to sell," he said.

"It could be … something as simple as them being seen shopping at a certain retail outlet."

But the couple has been going strong since the show ended, even moving in together, so it doesn't seem too unbelievable that – after being fake married on the show – they'd be ready to consider a real engagement.

Perhaps the photos were just a case of a photographer being in the right place at the right time?

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.