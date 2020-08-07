"SooOooo I made some slight changes." Instagram

Even brides and grooms from the latest season couldn't resist complimenting Ines and her new do.

"Please don’t stunt on me and say it’s a wig, this look is INCREDIBLE!!!! Please tell me it’s legit!" season seven bride Cathy Evans wrote in the caption.

"Ummmmm you’re fkn insaneeee," Aleks Markovic added.

Wig or not, Ines is looking good!

Ines was the villain of the 2019 season of Married At First Sight. Channel Nine

Ines, who was married to Bronson Norrish in the 2019 season of the ratings hit and infamously cheated with Sam Ball, revealed earlier this year that she had signed on to film a new reality series in New Zealand.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic production was halted.

"I actually got asked to film another TV show there, and the reason I said yes was because it's in New Zealand and I've always wanted to go there," she revealed.

"However, I don't know what happened with the cast. That fell apart. Production would've started now, so I don't think it would've went ahead anyway because filming would start now and we're in lockdown."

Ines (pictured with her on-screen husband Bronson) was diagnosed with PTSD following her time on MAFS. Channel Nine

In a chat with the Daily Telegraph back in March, Ines confessed that she'd been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) since appearing on MAFS and that she was "not in the right headspace" to discuss her mental health during or after filming.

“PTSD can present itself a few months after or later in life and that’s what happened to me. I have experienced so much hatred, death threats, shame about migrating to Australia from another country, racism and more because of what MAFS chose to show of me," she told the publication.

“I wasn’t well during and after [the show], I think that was obvious but it got even worse last July. That’s when it was the most brutal time for me and I was diagnosed with complex PTSD. Very scary but I am doing better. It was 110% caused from the show. Nothing normal about the conditions on those sets or what [they] do to you.”