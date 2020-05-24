Khloe's photo broke the internet. Instagram

Khloe captioned the picture which has attracted over 4.7 million likes, “location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn,” presumably a reference to her critics.

The shocking transformation garnered A LOT of comments from fans.

One follower wrote: “Khloe Kardashian don’t even got the same skull anymore,” while another commented: “I don’t keep up with the Kardashians. When did they recast Khloe?”

The overwhelming response, however, suggested Khloe had and “entire new face.”

Kourtney, Kim and Khloe in season 2 of the show. Supplied

To say Khloe has had a dramatic transformation since we first met her and the rest of the famous family in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, would be an understatement.

You just have to look at the before and after photos to see the difference.

But, it appears the star has the full support of her family with her mother Kris Jenner commenting on the photos, “My GORGEOUS Girl!!!!!! WOW !!!” followed by a series of heart-eye emojis.

Khloe shared this snap just days ago with a very different look. Instagram

The new look has also caught the attention of Khloe’s ex and father of her daughter, True.

Tristan Thompson shared his feelings about the makeover: ““Baddie. P.S. I’m all for the caption,’ followed by a series of emojis including a love heart and the flame emoji.

Clearly he likes the look.

As for all her haters and critics, we can only guess Khloe wants them to refer back to her caption.