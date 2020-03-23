Instagram

“PTSD can present itself a few months after or later in life and that’s what happened to me. I have experienced so much hatred, death threats, shame about migrating to Australia from another country, racism and more because of what MAFS chose to show of me.

“I wasn’t well during and after [the show], I think that was obvious but it got even worse last July. That’s when it was the most brutal time for me and I was diagnosed with complex PTSD. Very scary but I am doing better. It was 110% caused from the show. Nothing normal about the conditions on those sets or what [they] do to you.”

She told the publication she now hopes to use her fame and her platform to help others struggling with mental health issues.

Ines and Bronson were matched last season. Channel 9

Ines "married" Bronson Norrish in last year's show, but became the show's scarlet woman after she pursued another groom, Sam Ball, who was "married" to Elizabeth Sobinoff at the time.

After being slammed for her behaviour on the show by viewers, Ines says the producers failed to show her "softer side".

Basic told the publication she also wants to raise awareness about social media, which often contributes to mental health struggles in young people.

“I think Instagram has taken the human out of people and you don’t see much of the rawness and realness in people, so it makes followers think influencers live this great happy life when it’s not always the case,” she said.

Adding: “I just want to put the human and ‘real’ back into the app so the public can understand that everyone has struggles and battles they deal with. I hope it gives them comfort that it is OK to not feel OK and they aren’t alone.”