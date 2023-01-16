Instagram

Hayley told Yahoo Lifestyle, “For now my primary focus is still making high-quality content, but I’m also very aware that what I do for work specifically talking about myself for me has an expiry date”.

Although she says “plenty” of other women balance raising a family while doing sex work, she doesn’t think it is something that works for her.

The star said she looks forward to “reinventing” herself in preparation to become a mother. She also said that her age is another reason she is going to have a baby by herself as the ‘ship will sail’ if she waits.

She took to Instagram to thank her fans for their ongoing support and for sharing advice.

“I have loved being able to use my profile to help destigmatise this space. As well as providing a safe space to have honest conversation for a profession that can still be taboo”, she said.