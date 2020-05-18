Former Married at First Sight contestant Hayley Vernon has ditched her wedding dress for work boots. Nine Network

The reality-TV babe previously worked in a high-paying finance broker job in Port Melbourne before her stint on the Nine Network dating show, but admitted she was forced to take a job as a tradie blending concrete after MAFS finished filming.

A friend told Daily Mail: “After she finished filming in October, Hayley took a quick holiday and was then bored just sitting around all day. So a friend gave her a job on a construction site.

Hayley was spotted on the set of Channel Nine’s The Block, working behind the scenes as a tradie in Melbourne. Instagram/Nine Network

“She loved it and loved the banter with all the boys. She was in her element.”

Hayley had a tough time on the controversial television social experiment after she admitted to kissing another woman’s husband, Michael Goonan [who was paired with Stacey Hampton], during a drunken night.

Hayley’s onscreen hubby David made headlines during their time on the show for the 'toiletgate scandal', where he used Hayley's toothbrush to clean faecal matter from a toilet.

Hayley was also seen emptying bins and taking out the rubbish on The Block worksite and having a laugh with the other tradies, before zipping over to a local cafe for lunch during a break. Instagram

Before this Hayley admitted to having cheated on him, saying she 'macked on' with Stacey’s 'husband' Michael.

The pair were forced to leave the show following the toiletgate scandal despite Hayley voting to stay in order to punish David.

