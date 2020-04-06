Fans were shocked at Hayley's outfit choice. Nine

Another fan Tweeted: "I really enjoy seeing what Hayley had for lunch."

Another added: "I think Hayley forgot her pants."

Her graphic display came as the pair made friends in front of the experts, after admitting their marriage was a "sh*t show".

“It was a bit of a shit show, as I’d say,” Hayley told the experts, summing up her ‘marriage’ to David relationship. Nine

“What I did was deplorable.

If I need to stand up in front of more people and apologise, then that’s what I’ll do,” said David.

“The whole situation is incomprehendible [sic], but I forgive him,” said Hayley, flaunting her ability to create new words for the English language out of thin air.

“For Hayley to come back and say, how you doing, that shows how big of a person Hayley is,” David said, unfazed by her talent. “Hayley isn’t the total monster that I was making her out to be.”

“Thanks, mate,” Hayley said and the pair then enjoyed a high five.

David made headlines during his time on the show for the 'toiletgate scandal', when he used his bride Hayley's toothbrush to clean faecal matter from a toilet.

Before this Hayley admitted to having cheated on him, saying she 'macked on' with Stacey Hampton's 'husband' Michael Goonan.

The pair were forced to leave the show following the toiletgate scandal despite Hayley voting to stay in order to punish David.