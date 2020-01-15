Former MAFS star Davina Rankin previously had a chance encounter with Charlotte Crosby. Instagram

Resurfaced footage of the interview shows Charlotte greeting hundreds of fans, before chatting with Davina about her then soon-to-be launched reality show.

When asked what she liked best about Australia, Charlotte replied: “It's just so laid back and the atmosphere is so chilled out and it's so hot... that’s it!”

The British reality star then went on to describe her TV show, before Davina thanked her for stopping by and saying hello to fans.

Resurfaced footage of the interview shows Charlotte greeting hundreds of fans, before chatting with Davina about her then soon-to-be launched reality show. YouTube/City Beach

“Thank you so much for coming to visit us. And thank you so much, Charlotte, for being so awesome. I think I love this girl. Best friends!” she concluded.

The resurfaced footage comes after Ryan admitted on Tuesday that he found it difficult to appear on Married At First Sight after finding out Davina had cheated on him.

As it turns out, Charlotte visited the City Beach store at Pacific Fair on the Gold Coast in 2014, and while there she was interviewed by Davina for City Beach TV. Instagram

Speaking candidly with his fellow campmates, the 31-year-old reality star confessed he was forced to endure the show, despite knowing about Davina’s betrayal.

Ryan also recalled how he was forced to remain on the show for a week, after Davina didn’t opt to leave the show like he wanted to do.