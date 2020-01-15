I’m A Celebrity star Ryan Gallagher has spilled more tea about what it was like to appear on Married At First Sight after finding out his “bride” Davina Rankin cheated on him. Network Ten

“We were on the honeymoon, and we were intimate and stuff like that. It was all pretty flash. So, you sort of got lost in the moment,” Ryan began.

“And as we were flying back from the honeymoon, as we were landing, she [Davina] goes, ‘You know when we get back, we can meet other people and you can hook up with anyone’.”

Tom then chimed in to explain the background info to Charlotte, who appeared to be shocked at what she was hearing.

“Charlotte, she ran off with another man,” Tom said, referring to Davina’s liaison with Dean Wells.

Ryan then recalled how he was forced to remain on the show for a week, after Davina didn’t opt to leave the show like he wanted to do.

“It was awkward, because you both have to hold "leave" and she wrote "stay"… because she wanted to be with Dean,” he said.

“I’ve got to live with her for another week …knowing she cheated on me. I had to take her to my parent's place. I've only introduced four girls to my family.”

Ryan said while he initially didn’t want to tell his family to avoid them treating her differently, he eventually told his dad, who then confronted his on-screen bride.

But unbeknown to Ryan or his dad, Davina had already confessed her side of the story through tears to Ryan’s mother.