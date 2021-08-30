"I have found the person that challenges me to be the best version of myself I can be." Instagram

He went on to explain that he wanted to be "sure" before going public that this was where he "shall lay down and rest my soul".

"It’s you, you Tayla," Chris said.

The pair met at a photoshoot and “things went from there", according to The Wash.

“Tayla has a kind heart and is incredibly sweet to both me and my daughters and has won my heart for that," Chris told the publication.

Chris and Tayla are head over heels for each other. Instagram

Tayla was not too far behind Chris, and also uploaded her own post to Instagram about their relationship.

"So I close my eyes to old ends, and open my heart to trust the magic of new beginnings," she said.

"We’ve both been on a crazy roller coaster and had our share of challenges. I truely believe we deserve the peace , comfort and laughter we’ve found in one another."

Chris failed to find love on MAFS, but had better luck in the real-world. Nine

It comes after Chris spent a short time on Married At First Sight, where he was paired with on-screen bride Jaimie Gardner.

The two struggled to find common ground, and after a heated argument, they decided to leave the experiment and go their separate ways.

Following his decision to leave the experiment, Chris said: "I came in here to give my heart and to put everything in and I did. I hope that I will actually find the one that I'm supposed to be with and they just want to be with me too."

And it looks likes he's finally found that one!

To find the right person for you, sign up for eharmony.