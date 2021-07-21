"👶🏼 December, 2021. #twins." Instagram

The two found out they were going to be parents during a trip to Darwin earlier this year, with Bryce taking to the comments under the photo to answer fans' questions.

"Has Melissa has morning sickness?" one user asked.

"She has had phases of it, she's been good of late!" he replied.

But it was one cheeky comment that caught Bryce's attention, and that was: "What happens if the kids have green eyes???"

Melissa and Bryce are not only expecting, but are also engaged. Instagram

The question refers to the time on MAFS when Bryce told Melissa that he preferred blue eyes, which caused quite the stir amongst viewers as Melissa has green eyes.

Despite the subtle dig from the user who pegged the question, Bryce was unbothered and simply answered: "They'll be very lucky!"

Another user also said: "I hope they get beautiful green eyes like their mama," to which Bryce wrote back: "Likewise!"

Bryce and Melissa exclusively told New Idea of the news of their pregnancy and also that they had gotten engaged.

“It’s all happened very fast,” Bryce admitted.

“It’s been a whirlwind, but we’re so incredibly happy,” Melissa said.

