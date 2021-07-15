Booka has apologised for a transphobic slur she once made. Instagram

She explained that she needed to apologise and take accountability for her past words.

"I would like to sincerely apologise to the transgender community for the post I made 8 years ago. Whilst being a very different person, holding very different attitudes to those I held back then when I was in my early 20s, I am responsible for how I behaved back then and I take full accountability."

"I was very ignorant but ignorance is not an excuse because it is not up to the transgender community to educate the likes of me on how to not be a transphobic a**ehole."

The reality TV star then provided a link to transequality.org and encouraged anyone who was confused by why she was speaking out to go and educate themselves.

The MAFS beauty ended her apology with a final statement posted to her stories which reiterated her reasons for speaking out, while also imploring others to take similar accountability for their past actions.

Booka first hit our screens earlier this year on Married At First Sight. While she and her on-screen husband Brett were initially the show's golden couple, the pair ultimately went their separate ways.

Following her exit from the show, the musician elucidated why the pair didn't work out.

"What ultimately led to Brett and I having to separate was when I found out that Brett had been saying things about me that I found to be really cruel and unfair," Booka told Nine.

"It made me feel ashamed that I'd shared my proudest moments with him. When I started to feel embarrassed and upset that I even bothered to share anything, it was never going to recover from that point."

