"Bel is currently in quarantine, so I can’t see her for a while," the reality star wrote.

He went on to soften the blow by sharing a sweet montage of the couple's time on MAFS (as seen in the video above), including the couple's adorable hugs, Belinda's iconic outfits and Pat sky-diving.

We couldn't help but notice the bubble bath incident didn't make an appearance in the video - probably for the best.

The couple were as strong as ever throughout their MAFS journey. Channel Nine

Fans were quick to share their support for the couple in the comments.

"So good to see this all again, I have replayed your final vows several times. Loving your togetherness 💗💙💗💙💗💙💗💙," one wrote.

"My fave couple EVER. I wish you both a long life together with many laughs, lots of love and special times. You were destined to be together ❤️❤️❤️" another added.

"Aww you two are so damn cute 🔥🙌❤️" penned a third.

Since leaving MAFS, both Bel and Pat have undergone a few physical transformations. Patrick, in particular, recently indulged in a big cosmetic procedure.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Patrick, 27, invested in a porcelain set of veneers valued at $28,000.

The personal trainer chose to undergo the procedure at Vogue Dental Studios, a practice that has been fronted by many reality stars before him, including his former co-stars Joanne Todd and Bryce Ruthven, as well as fellow MAFS alum Jessika Power and Bachelorette winner Carlin Sterritt.

Speaking to the publication, Patrick explained that he "didn't realise how bad (his) teeth were until (he) saw them on TV".

Belinda herself has been experimenting with her appearance as well.

But no matter how much they change up their looks, one thing has stayed the same - and that is their love for one another.

