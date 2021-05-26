"8 months ago today I walked down the aisle and ‘married’ you." Instagram

Patrick also marked the milestone with a photo of him and Belinda out on one of their dates.

"Throwback to December last year when we took a trip to the Zoo," he said.

"One of a number of fun activities we have done since meeting each other 8 months ago."

The two look loved up than ever as they celebrate their relationship. Instagram

It comes after rumours started swirling that the reality TV couple may have called it quits, causing one concerned follower to grill Belinda on her current relationship status.

Belinda asked her Instagram followers to “ask her anything” and in response, a fan asked her to clear up what was going on with her and Pat.

“Pat and I are still together,” Belinda clarified.

“I’ve just been in Sydney for the past week so I haven’t seen him in a week but I am seeing him tomorrow.”

Rumours were circling that they may split, but they're stronger than ever. Instagram

Since leaving the reality show, Patrick and Belinda have spoken about their future baby plans, where Patrick confessed that children are definitely in his future plans.

"We've talked about it. I definitely want them," he told Woman's Day.

Although, Belinda is not quite on the same page just yet, where said she'll "think about it" further down the track.

"I definitely think Patrick would be a good dad, there's no doubt in my mind," Belinda added.

