Some McDonald's restaurants are facing reduced hours due to workers in isolation. McDonald's

One Maccas that has been affected is McDonald's Blaxland in NSW's Blue Mountains.

Usually open 24 hours, on Tuesday, it was revealed they had cut down to trading from 6am to 11pm "due to unforeseen circumstances".

The news comes not long after KFC announced that some of their branches would be implementing a "reduced menu" due to stock shortages.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding." McDonald's

As Omicron sweeps across the country, supply chain issues continue to run rampant due to transportation, distribution and store workers in isolation.

"Unfortunately our supply chain has been disrupted," a spokesperson for KFC said in a statement, according to Nine.

"We're sorry for any issues this causes our customers – we're doing everything we can to help our suppliers get back on track."

Some KFCs will be offering a reduced menu. KFC

Their website also read: “This isn’t the way we wanted to start the year, please be kind to each other, and our staff as they do their best to provide the chicken we all love."

Comparably, while McDonald's is feeling the brunt of fewer in-restaurant staff, for now it seems as though their supply chain is safe.

"We continue to work closely with our strong network of long term suppliers, farmers and producers throughout the pandemic, to ensure our customers can continue to enjoy our great tasting food," a spokesperson said.

