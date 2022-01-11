KFC has run into chicken shortages as a result of supply chain issues. KFC

As a result, a spokesperson for KFC announced the sad news that some of their restaurants will be offering a "reduced menu".

"Unfortunately our supply chain has been disrupted," they said in a statement, according to Nine.

"We're sorry for any issues this causes our customers – we're doing everything we can to help our suppliers get back on track."

“This isn’t the way we wanted to start the year, please be kind to each other, and our staff as they do their best to provide the chicken we all love," their website read.

Coles has also faced supply chain issues. Coles

Of course, KFC isn't the only one feeling the brunt of the supply chain shortages. Supermarket giant Coles has been facing similar disruptions to their stock. “An increase in Covid case numbers in the community has required more people to isolate, which has meant fewer people are available to work in Australia — including in the food industry,” Coles CEO Steven Cain said in a statement. “At Coles, this has resulted in disruptions to deliveries from our suppliers which in turn has impacted the availability of some products in our stores.” WATCH: KFC Style Popcorn Chicken (Article continues after video)

As for how widespread this chicken shortage is, fast-food fanatics can rest assured that not all restaurants seem to be completely affected, with McDonalds assuring the country they have been "carefully managing" their supply chain.

"We continue to work closely with our strong network of long term suppliers, farmers and producers throughout the pandemic, to ensure our customers can continue to enjoy our great tasting food."

Here's hoping the chicken shortage is short lived and workers can safely return to work, and their livelihoods, as soon as possible.

