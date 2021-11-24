A Tim Tam McFlurry is now available at McDonald's. Supplied

The Tim Tam McFlurry will then make its way into McDonald’s restaurants nationwide on December 1, and will be available for a limited time only.

The launch marks the start of what Macca's is calling its biggest summer campaign yet, with new flavour combinations, menu items and collaborations hitting restaurants from now until February.

Tim Kenward, Marketing Director, McDonald’s Australia said, "To celebrate the magic of summer, Macca’s is kicking off two months of exciting new menu items, delicious flavour combinations and iconic brand collaborations to help our customers enjoy great times together."

"At Macca’s, we believe great combinations make summer so special." Getty

The Tim Tam McFlurry kick-starts a range of iconic brand partnerships, collaborations, promotions, and new menu items that will roll out from now until the end of summer.

"At Macca’s, we believe great combinations make summer so special, whether that’s sun and surf, friends and family, or TimTam and McFlurry," Tim added.

"We’re so excited to kick-start our summer campaign by introducing one of our most iconic flavour combinations, giving Aussies a delicious dessert to enjoy with loved ones this summer."

A Choc Slam McFlurry was spotted in June this year. TikTok

The launch comes after a 'Choc Slam' McFlurry was spotted by TikTok user @adrianwidjy earlier this year in June.

"It is basically a Tim Tam McFlurry but they are calling it 'Choc Slam' in their system! Chocolate biscuits crumbs and caramel swirl sauce," he said.

The limited-edition flavour, which was available via the MyMacca's app, featured the classic soft-serve ice cream, complete with caramel swirls and chocolate biscuit crumbs.