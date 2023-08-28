Lynne McGranger celebrated a major family milestone over the weekend - her daughter Clancy's wedding!
WATCH NOW: Lynne McGranger speaks with TV Week at the 2022 Logie Awards. Article continues after video.
The Home and Away star watched on with pride as her only child said 'I do' to her fiance Luke Dickson, in a stunning ceremony on August 26.
RELATED || Lynne McGranger opens up about her biggest regret
She had previously described Clancy's approach to wedding planning as "really chilled," and confirmed everything had been "on track" in the lead-up to the big day.
Lynne and partner Paul are thrilled for Clancy and Luke
Instagram
Lynne, 70, did admit she was taken aback when Clancy told her she was engaged, and thought she was "taking the mikey".
Her long-term partner Paul McWaters already knew as Luke had asked his permission.
This mother daughter duo have a whole lot of love for one another
Instagram
"I remember [Clancy] FaceTimed me and said, 'So we've got a bit of news,'" Lynne recalled.
With a laugh, she added: "I thought she was pregnant, which I wouldn't have minded."
"Clancy saw the look on my face and went, 'No mum, I'm not pregnant but...' and she lifted up her finger with the engagement ring on it."