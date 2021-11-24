Luke was ecstatic over his win. Seven

It was a cause that’s incredibly close to the Survivor alumni’s heart, with his two-year-old daughter Madeline having been treated at the children's hospital after being diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

"We’ve actually been invited to watch the Christmas tree lights turn on at the Perth Children's Hospital, so I’m going to head down there with the family and I’m very much looking forward to that," Luke said.

He added, “I love Christmas - I even have a tattoo of Santa on me!”

While the hefty donation to the worthy charity was certainly the main driving factor in Luke’s desire to take the crown, the dad-of-three said that he was also keen to tell his 10-year-old son Lennox that he’d actually won this time, after he fell short of the top spot on Survivor twice.

Luke's family was also a driving force for him to win. Instagram

“He was the one who was saying that I was gonna lose on the show!” Luke laughed.

“It was actually pretty funny. We found out from his teachers yesterday that he went to school for some presentation and got up and tried to tell all his classmates how to vote for me!

“So yeah, I had the kids at school rallying for me!” he said, adding, “ I didn't even know that that at year four you would even have a phone or know how to text, but it still was pretty cute to find out he was at school hustling for me.”

Despite having to wait until his third reality show appearance to come out on top, Luke insists that he had an amazing time with his fellow VIPs during his stay in the Big Brother Hotel.

Luke got on well with most of his housemates. Seven

“Obviously, I got along really well with Josh and Thomas. I really liked Bernie, too. And while I didn't get much time to spend with Omarosa, I thought she was a very interesting person and I actually really liked her.”

He continued, “Jess too - I feel like she cops a lot of flack online. I understand the public's perception of her, but I actually got along with her well. I think she's funny and actually quite motherly.”

However, the self-proclaimed God of Mischief also revealed there are a couple of housemates that he likely won’t be staying in touch with following the show.

“I got along with everyone in the Big Brother Hotel, but I feel like it's only just been after the show that I've had a couple of little fallouts with Dan and Matt - I just don’t feel like we’re on the same page, you know?”

“But overall, I really enjoyed the experience.”

WATCH: Survivor's Luke Toki thanks fans for donating to GoFundMe

And as for whether or not the King of the Jungle (and the Hotel) is considering any other reality show stints in future?

“I feel like these shows are quite mentally exhausting. I told my wife that I was thinking about retiring from reality TV, and she's like, ‘Wait two or three years, you'll get the bug back again!’

“I'm just so happy I was able to do this, because every single time you put yourself out there for the public to judge you, it can be very consuming. But look, in a couple of years time, if I find there's another good cause and it rings true to home, then maybe.

“But for the moment - Luke Toki is retired!” he laughed, adding, “But I don't wanna do a John Farnham and come retirement a bunch of times and be like, ‘Luke Toki’s seventh retirement!’”