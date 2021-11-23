The final three! Seven

After a nauseating final challenge, the much-loved housemate was elated when he took the top spot and won an impressive $10,000 for his nominated charity, Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis Clinical Research.

"I'm so happy because even if I don't win this thing it means they get something!" he told Big Brother after winning the challenge, adding, "Ten grand is just a piece - but I want the whole cake!"

After Australia's votes were locked in, it seems Luke got the whole cake after all, as he was named the winner of Big Brother VIP for 2021!

Luke will now take home a massive $110,000 in total to donate to the children's charity that once cared for his sick daughter.

Luke has spoken of his love for his adoring family. Instagram

Speaking of what it means to finally being crowned the winner, an emotional Luke said, "Well, it means I get to go home to Lennox and tell him that dad won."

"I've finally done it," he added. "I have won something and thank you to everyone that supported me. Thanks to you, Ellie and Josh, I will remember this moment forever. I love you!" Luke added that he couldn't wait to visit his nominated charity with "a big stack of cash."

Luke Toki is the winner of Big Brother VIP! Seven

It's been a wild ride for the King of the Jungle, who first appeared on our screens back in 2017 when he joined the cast of Australian Survivor.

Ending the season in 7th place, Luke was determined to take home the crown two years later when he reappeared on the show for the Champions v Contenders season - but once again failed to take the crown.

Among his appearances on both Survivor and Big Brother VIP, Luke has been open about his reasons for competing - namely, to look after his adoring wife, Mary, and his beautiful kids, Lennox, 10, Nate, 8, and Madeline, 2.

His two eldest boys, Lennox and Nate, grapple with autism, while his youngest daughter, Madeline, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis shortly after being born – just six weeks before Luke left for Survivor.

Luke's children have suffered from health issues. Seven

After Madeline spent time in Perth Children's Hospital, Luke hoped to give back to the facility that cared for his daughter, while also hoping to support research in Cystic Fibrosis.

Speaking in an earlier episode of Big Brother VIP, Luke teared up as he discussed the Australian public's support after he lost out on Survivor.

"When I played the second time I left a sick daughter at home and it was the most gut-wrenching thing in the world, but I wanted to win the money to support my family," he told Big Brother.

Luke continued, "Big Brother, I've come from nothing - I've worked pretty much my whole life and I risked everything to become the King of the Jungle.

Luke Toki proved to be a fan favourite once again! Seven

"I tried my hardest, and even though I lost again the Australian public were amazing to me and gifted me the money."

"It's hard talking about it," Luke said as he became visibly emotional, adding, "I hate talking myself up."

Big Brother asked, "Do you not believe what the Australian public see?" to which Luke replied, "I don't know - I just try my hardest and just try to win."

Looks like he'll believe it now, congratulations, Luke!