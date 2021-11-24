Jess said "it was like having a fulltime job". Seven

"I feel like I want to go shopping with my sugar daddy. My sugar daddy died, he had a brain aneurism," she bluntly revealed to a shocked Dayne Beams, Matt Cooper, Omarosa and Josh Carroll.

"Excuse me? Hold up!" Josh, clearly taken aback, asked Jess.

Jess revealed to her stunned housemates that the man, who lived in Europe, would send her between $4,000 and $5,000 per week.

"[He sent money] for a little while, like a few months," Jess continued, before revealing they never engaged in "phone sex".

Jess said he would send her between $4,000 and $5,000 per week. Seven

"I just had to talk to him. It was like a fulltime job though, it was so annoying."

When asked by Omarosa if she went to the funeral, Jess hilariously responded: "No, because what would I say to the family [when asked] how did you guys know each other?"

cricket legend Shane Warne had sent her flirty messages. It comes a few weeks after Jess shocked her fellow VIPs by revealinghad sent her flirty messages.

"He messaged me three or four times and I hadn't seen it and then I replied back," Jess explained.

When probed further on her conversation with Shane, she remained tight lipped but revealed it was "X-rated". "It was to do with being naked and facing a wall and on knees," she revealed.