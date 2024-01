The collaboration of our dreams. Supplied

"This new variety was hard to keep secret," hot cross bun expert and Woolworths Bakery Merchandise Manager Donald Keith revealed when announcing the delicious collaboration.

"We love coming up with new flavours each Easter and I'm confident this one is going to delight our customers."

We can't wait to try these! Supplied

Whilst traditional hot cross buns can be eaten both cold and warm, the experts at Woolworths do recommend heating these hot cross buns before indulging to better enjoy their delicious biscoff centre.

Available to purchase for $5.50 for a four-pack, the Lotus Biscoff Hot Cross Bun complements the wider hot cross bun ranger at Woolworths which includes traditional, fruitless and mini fruit buns.