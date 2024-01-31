It's safe to say creme egg lovers are thrilled about the news. Supplied

But that's not all!

The dessert brands have also announced the return of the widely beloved Cadbury Creme Egg Chocolate-Coated Sticks, perfect for those looking to indulge when the urge arises, without worrying about accidentally eating the whole tub.

Which one will you be trying first? Supplied

In an official press release announcing the two new products, Andrea Hamori from Peters Ice Cream said that the frozen duo was the ultimate sweet treat this summer.

"We know Aussies are obsessed with Creme Egg when it returns to the supermarket every year, and you can blame them," the Head of Marketing said.

"The sweet gooeyness that only a Creme Egg can deliver is irresistible to Aussies looking for a fun Easter snack. Knowing the scale of their popularity makes releasing this Creme Egg frozen duo in the lead-up to Easter that much sweeter."

If you'd like to try either the ice-cream tub ($12 for 460g) or dessert sticks ($9.50 for a packet of four) for yourself, both are available for a limited time only at Coles nationwide.